Elderly man killed in south Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information into a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly man Friday morning.

DPS reports that 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa-Minjarez was leaving the Dollar General store parking lot along Highway 385, four miles south of Odessa.

While exiting the parking lot onto the highway, Hinojosa-Minjarez, driving a 2002 Ford F-150, pulled out in front of a 1997 Ford F-250 truck, causing a crash.

Hinojosa-Minjarez was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the F-250 pickup truck was taken to Medical Center Hospital. DPS reports that he is in stable condition.

