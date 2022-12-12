CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/13/22

Wind gusts to 40+ mph and blowing dust
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for 12/12/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/13/22: A potent storm system will bring strong...gusty winds and areas of blowing dust to the forecast Tuesday as a cold front pushes through. Cooler to colder air will arrive dropping temperatures back to seasonal levels. An Arctic cold front arrives Thursday and looks to push temperatures back to freezing territory by Friday and Saturday morning. Moisture will be limited so no rain or snow is expected.

More Arctic air is on the way for the week before Christmas so temperatures will be below normal through the holiday weekend. With all of the cold fronts and wind...make sure to secure those Christmas decorations outdoors!

