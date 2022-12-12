1st Annual Fix West Texas Bissell’s Empty The Shelters Holiday Hope Event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Fix West Texas held its 1st Christmas-themed holiday adoption event in Midland Sunday afternoon with the Bissell pet foundation.

They had everything for dog owners, from dog treats to father and son apparel, and many more vendor booths to check out.

It made it easy for pet owners in the Permian Basin to get their shopping done before Christmas.

But the event wasn’t all about the gifts you hope to spoil your furry little friends with.

“The biggest purposes behind this initially started were just gonna have some dogs available for adoption and then we’re like well let’s add some vendors, we’ll let’s offer gift wrapping, let’s also bring the grinch in for pictures, let’s also do a drive through vaccination clinic so it just kinda kept adding but the original purpose was to get a bunch of our dogs and cats out in the eyes of the public where they can see them get them adopted,” said Beth Meeks, Director of Adoption for Fix West Texas

This type of event has a huge impact on Fix West Texas since they’re not like most adoption centers.

“In a lot of places you can just walk into a shelter and see their dogs and adopt it. Well we don’t have that availability so this is just one of those times where people can come out” said Meeks

“Most importantly we have tons of adoptable dogs and cats that are available for adoption. Are adoption fee is just 50 dollars all our pets are spayed and neutered, vaccinated and microchipped so we are trying to find these pets homes in time for the holidays” said, Meeks

Fix West Texas is looking forward to holding this event next holiday season.

