19-year-old drunk driver arrested after crash killed two people

Odessa police
Odessa police(CBS7 File Photo)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday morning, around 1 a.m. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a car crash.

According to OPD a silver 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Jose A. Ramirez, 19, was traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound in the 4900 block of E 42nd St.

Ramirez failed to control his speed causing him to hit a blue 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Linda I. Hernandez, 23, was also traveling westbound in the 4900 block of E 42nd St.

Hernandez was transported to Medical Center Hospital and later died. The passenger of the 2007 Charger, John A. Escontrias, 20, died at the scene.

Ramirez was arrested for two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter- Second Degree Felony. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. 

The investigation is ongoing.

