15-year-old boy dies in Ector County crash

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GARDENDALE, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information into a deadly crash that happened Friday morning in northern Ector County.

DPS says that a 15-year-old boy was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck east along Cottonwood Road in a construction zone.

Friday at about 7:00 a.m. the teen boy lost control and veered off the road into a field where the truck rolled over.

The boy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

