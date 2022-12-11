Texas DPS investigate fatal crash in Mills County

MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On December 10, 2022, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash at 6:09 p.m. that involved a tow truck driver on US 183/Goldthwaite in Mills County.

A tow truck driver, identified as 61-year-old Patrick Morin, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, was loading and securing a vehicle onto his tow truck on US 183 near Goldthwaite.

An unknown pickup truck failed to move over or slow down and struck Morin.

The vehicle sustained damage and failed to stop and render aid. Morin was pronounced deceased on the scene by Justice of the Peace, Kim Avants. Next of kin notification has been made.

The crash investigation is active and open.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2011 to 2015 metallic brown Toyota Tundra 4X4 pickup truck.

Evidence left at the scene shows that the vehicle had aftermarket fender flares that were painted to match, as well as factory trailer tow mirrors.

The suspect vehicle is missing the right front fender flare and right trailer towing mirror.

Anyone with information about this crash please contact DPS Waco Communications at 254-759-7131.

