2023 NDAA likely to repeal military COVID-19 policy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday, paving the way for the largest military budget ever.

But the leading controversy surrounding this year’s bill isn’t money but the repeal of the military’s COVID-19 policy. Local congressman and retired Air Force officer August Pfluger (R, TX-11) believes this allows for the reset of priorities.

“This is about refocusing our Defense Department and remembering what’s at stake here,” Pfluger said.

Republicans successfully negotiated for the removal of the policy requiring all military members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a move they argue is less about politics and more about personnel retention.

“We’ve lost pilots, we’ve lost Navy Seals, special forces, elite-trained military, and personnel all over,” Pfluger said.

The military has struggled to recruit in recent years. Republicans worry the current COVID policy could make Americans fall behind China in a growing arms race.

“That is a massive blow to our readiness that we can’t afford in the middle of a recruiting crisis in the middle of a massive military buildup from China,” said Rep. Michael Walz (R, FL-6). “We, literally, couldn’t replace those folks. So, I think this was a common sense approach.”

President Biden has made his support for the vaccine mandate clear.

“Republicans in Congress have decided they’d rather fight against the health and well-being of our troops than protecting them, and we believe that it is a mistake,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

It’s unclear at this time if the 8,500 active duty members kicked out of the military for refusing the vaccine will be allowed to return. The Pentagon says that not getting the vaccine would negatively affect military readiness.

“What is important to the readiness of the force is getting the vaccine,” said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. “So, yes, it would impact the readiness of the force.”

But the NDAA has received overwhelming support from Democrats, a bill Pfluger thinks will receive major support across America.

“This is going to transcend the entire country, and I do think this is a step in the right direction to say if you want to join the military and you want to serve, you’re not going to be part of a social experiment,” Pfluger said.

The bill still has to go before the Senate for approval. It would then head to President Biden’s desk for a signature. Although Biden has made his opposition to the policy reversal known, he has not said whether he would go so far as to veto the bill.

