Vehicle crashes into Odessa home

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a home early Friday morning.

A CBS7 crew on the scene reports that there is significant damage to the house which is located on 42nd Street near Delwood Avenue.

Police have one eastbound lane of 42nd Street blocked off and traffic is moving slowly in both directions. Avoid the area if possible on your commute.

We are working to gather more information about this crash and will update this story with any new information.

