House passes National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C (KOSA) - Thursday, Congressman August Pfluger released a statement following the House passage of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA),

According to Rep. Pfluger and his team, this act helps fund the Nation’s defense.

“There is no more sacred responsibility given to this Congress than supporting our National Defense and the men and women of our military. This legislation gives a much-needed 4.6% pay raise to our troops, includes over $50 million MILCON investment into Ft. Hood, and strikes the Biden Administration’s short-sighted vaccine mandate for military service members. America faces threats all across the globe, but this bill sets the United States on a path to ensure the homeland is secure and our adversaries are held in check.”

Three of Rep. Pfluger’s original pieces of standalone legislation are included in the bill that helps the U.S. better understand the threat of Russian private military companies, uphold U.S. commitments to NATO, and seal the cross-border tunnels between the U.S. and Mexico.

Rep. Pfluger spoke on the House Floor in support of the bill. You can view his remarks here.

