Four students arrested after fight at San Jacinto Junior High

Midland ISD
Midland ISD(.)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - San Jacinto Junior High School briefly went into two holds Thursday morning to allow Midland ISD Police officers to make arrests of three students who were involved in an altercation.

According to Midland ISD the campus did not enter lockdown.

At the end of the day, a fourth student was arrested in connection with the earlier fight.

Rumors spread throughout the day about weapons possibly being on the campus, and the administration investigated each rumor as they became aware.

The only weapon found was a small sheathed kitchen paring knife.

No criminal charge resulted from the discovery of the knife; instead, the student received an out-of-school suspension. The campus did not enter lockdown at any point.

San Jacinto’s parents received two callouts on Thursday to update them and clarify the details of Thursday’s events.

