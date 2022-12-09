ECUD offers new general manager position to outgoing Ector County Judge

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - During its scheduled board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Ector County Utility District offered its newly created general manager position to outgoing Ector County Judge Debi Hays.

The move, labeled as “Agenda Item 4″ on the ECUD Meeting Notice, was also on the November agenda. No offer was made to any candidate at that time.

Hays has served as the Ector County Judge since 2018. She lost her re-election bid to Dustin Fawcett in March.

According to ECUD President Tommy Ervin, ECUD has been searching for a general manager since February. A hiring committee consisting of Ervin and board members Will Kappauf and Stephanie Shaw sorted through 18 candidates for the position.

The list of candidates was narrowed down to six people during the summer. Those people conducted interviews in early November for the position. Hays emerged as a frontrunner even before that time.

“We were looking for someone with experience in government spending and finances,” Ervin said. “To me, that was a big part. When you’re a taxing entity, you have different rules to live by. [Hays] has that experience.”

Ervin also said Hays’ support for projects in West Odessa made her an attractive candidate for the position.

Hays has not accepted the position but told the Odessa American that she was “surprised” to receive an offer.

ECUD bylaws state the president is also the general manager, a role Ervin has served in since 2016; however, Ervin said ECUD’s growth has necessitated making the general manager a separate full-time job.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.