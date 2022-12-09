ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri elected vice chairman of SBEC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday morning, Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri was elected vice chairman of the State Board for Educator Certification (SBEC), the board that oversees all aspects of the preparation, certification, and standards of conduct of public school educators.

Dr. Muri was appointed to SBEC by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in March of this year.

“I am honored to serve on the State Board for Educator Certification and grateful to have been elected vice chairman,” said Dr. Muri. “This board influences and makes decisions on behalf of all educators across Texas, and those decisions ultimately affect the students we serve. I’m proud to represent ECISD in this role, and I think it validates the good work our team is doing in the way of human capital, elevating the teaching profession, and operating Odessa Pathway to Teaching, ECISD’s own educator preparation program.”

In addition to his service with SBEC, Dr. Muri is an advisory board member for the Broadband Development Office, appointed to the post by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick in 2021. He was named the Region 18 Superintendent of the Year in June 2022 and has received multiple invitations to testify before Congressional Committees and Texas House and Senate Committees regarding such topics as teacher recruiting and retention, strategies to accelerate student learning, and technology innovation SBEC was created by the Texas Legislature in 1995 to recognize public school educators as professionals and grant educators the authority to govern the standards of their profession.

The 15 SBEC members include 11 voting members appointed by the governor to six-year terms: four classroom teachers, one counselor, two administrators, and four citizens. One of the teachers on the board is Permian High School’s, Dr. Robert Brescia.

SBEC meets at least once per quarter through the calendar year.

