CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22

Cloudy and foggy start Saturday
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/9/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22: Low clouds and fog look to hang around for the start of the weekend then a cold front will push through making for a nicer day in the afternoon. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and some nice temperatures.

A big storm system is brewing across the Pacific Northwest and will start to affect the weather in West Texas early next week. The first part will be some very windy conditions with blowing dust on Monday and Tuesday and the cold air starts to arrive. An Arctic cold front moves in late Wednesday into Thursday with more wind but very cold air dropping morning lows to sub-freezing levels. Make sure to prepare for the windy conditions and secure those Christmas decorations outdoors!

