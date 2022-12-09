13-year-old ECISD student arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a 13-year-old boy from Wilson & Young Middle School for threatening to get a gun and shoot up the school.

According to ECISD, the boy was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a firearm on Campus or Bus.

He will also face disciplinary action at school.

As they have throughout the school year, ECISD leaders continue to remind students about the serious consequences of making a threat like this.

ECISD officials say they continue to make safety their top priority and take these situations seriously.

