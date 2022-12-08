MISD Board selects Dr. Stephanie D. Howard as next superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Dr. Stephanie D. Howard has been named the lone finalist to become the next superintendent of Midland ISD.

The Board of Trustees announced the selection at the conclusion of a special meeting Wednesday evening after board members voted unanimously to approve her hiring.

Howard currently serves as superintendent of Crane ISD, a position she has held since 2021. She has also served as superintendent of Plains ISD, and in leadership roles including Deputy Superintendent and Executive Director for Curriculum and Instruction for Ector County ISD.

Howard will be a familiar face at Midland ISD. She served as principal of Lee High School from 2007 - 2013, and principal of San Jacinto Junior High from 2004-07. Prior to that, she served as an assistant principal, instructional services director and teacher in the district.

At Crane ISD, Howard oversaw the improvement of the district’s accountability rating from a D to a B in 2022 and balanced the district budget. She is a 2011 TASSP Region 18 High School Principal of the year, a 2007 TCTA Secondary Principal of the Year and a 2004 TASSP Region 18 High School Assistant Principal of the Year. She currently serves on the University of Texas Permian Basin College of Education Advisory Board and the Odessa College Alternative Certification Advisory Board.

“Dr. Howard brings tremendous experience not just in education, but in familiarity with Midland ISD and the Midland community,” said Bryan Murry, board president. “As a native of West Texas, she also has a deep understanding of our values and goals for Midland ISD. We are thrilled to welcome her back to MISD.”

“I am honored to be selected as the lone finalist for Midland ISD,” shared Howard. “It is evident that this Board of Trustees is passionate about the district and the nearly 28,000 students and 2,800 employees we serve. I look forward to working with them as we build on the strengths in the district and make needed improvements to ensure our students graduate from our high schools prepared and ready for college or career. Having served in MISD for 14 years, I am excited to return and work with the board, our employees, the parents, Midland College and UTPB, and our business and non-profit partners to ensure our students receive the quality education they deserve!”

Howard received her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of San Antonio, her master’s in educational leadership from UTPB and her bachelor’s in education from Angelo State University.

Howard is a native of Robert Lee. She and her husband, James, who serves as fire marshal for the city of Midland fire department, have been married for nearly 30 years and have two daughters.

Howard is expected to be confirmed by the Midland ISD board following the mandatory 21-day waiting period. She is expected to start in January 2023.

