Midland Police Department investigating homicide

police tape
police tape(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred at Hometowne Studios, on S. Midkiff Rd.

Police responded to the stabbing around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8th.

According to a City of Midland spokesperson, MPD is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is all the information available at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

