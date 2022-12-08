Midland Police Department investigating homicide

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred at Hometowne Studios, on S. Midkiff Rd.

Police responded to the stabbing around 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8th.

According to a City of Midland spokesperson, MPD is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is all the information available at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.