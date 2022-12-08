Midland man found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Joseph Hutt, a 27-year-old man, was sentenced to 25 years and 10 years in prison according to Midland County District Attorney, Laura Nodolf.

After almost five hours of deliberations on Dec. 7, a Midland County jury found Hutt guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Contact.

According to the Midland County D.A., evidence showed that Hutt molested a four-year-old boy on multiple occasions in April 2019. The boy lived with Hutt and the boy’s mother for three weeks out of the month in Midland and then spent the fourth week of the month with his father’s family in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

On his visit to Shawnee during Easter week of 2019, the family became suspicious after an incident between the child and another family member. The next day the child was interviewed at Shawnee’s child advocacy center, where the child revealed the abuse during a sexual assault examination.

The family obtained video footage of the young boy acting out sexually, which became critical evidence in convicting the defendant.

Due to the nature of the offenses, Hutt will be required to serve his entire sentence without the possibility of parole.

The 10-year sentence will be served concurrently with the 25-year sentence.

