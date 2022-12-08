Midland man found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child

File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Joseph Hutt, a 27-year-old man, was sentenced to 25 years and 10 years in prison according to Midland County District Attorney, Laura Nodolf.

After almost five hours of deliberations on Dec. 7, a Midland County jury found Hutt guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Contact.

According to the Midland County D.A., evidence showed that Hutt molested a four-year-old boy on multiple occasions in April 2019. The boy lived with Hutt and the boy’s mother for three weeks out of the month in Midland and then spent the fourth week of the month with his father’s family in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

On his visit to Shawnee during Easter week of 2019, the family became suspicious after an incident between the child and another family member. The next day the child was interviewed at Shawnee’s child advocacy center, where the child revealed the abuse during a sexual assault examination.

The family obtained video footage of the young boy acting out sexually, which became critical evidence in convicting the defendant.

Due to the nature of the offenses, Hutt will be required to serve his entire sentence without the possibility of parole.

The 10-year sentence will be served concurrently with the 25-year sentence.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Car
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death
Mug shots
Father charged with murder of 11 month old child
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

A pair of handcuffs.
Former Midland County jailer arrested for sexual assault of a child
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Midland Police Department investigating fatal crash
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/8/22
Built in 1974, the Ector County Youth Center has experienced multiple structural problems and...
Ector County Juvenile Justice Center goes back out for bid