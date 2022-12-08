Midland ISD introduces their new superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last night Dr. Stephanie D. Howard was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Midland ISD.

Dr. Stephanie Howard currently serves as superintendent of Crane ISD, a position she has held since 2021. She has also served as superintendent of Plains ISD, and in leadership roles for Ector County ISD.

Howard will be a familiar face at midland ISD. She served as principal of Lee high school from 2007 - 2013, and principal of San Jacinto junior high from 2004-07. Before that, she served as an assistant principal, instructional services director, and teacher in the district.

So, to put it into simpler terms, this is a homecoming for Howard.

“So, this has been home. It’s familiar. I know many people, I know the community, I know the business partners, the nonprofits, and Dr. Thomas of Midland College. So, knowing those key people certainly makes the transition smoother. But I still know many of the employees and many of the parents and so that connection just made it something I felt was something to look into” Dr. Stephanie Howard, MISD Superintendent

Crane’s ISD school board president Alan Swinford spoke to us about Dr. Howard’s new position.

“Midland ISD has made an outstanding choice as dr. Howard’s talents and skills fit perfectly for what MISD needs. We couldn’t be happier.” said Alan Swinford, Cranes ISD President of Board of Trustee

MISD Board of Trustee President Bryan Murry says one of the biggest things they were looking for was someone who knows not just West Texas but knows Midland.

“Because when we interviewed her Tuesday night it was a four-hour conversation and it was very comfortable with her because she knows who we are. She’s one of us. Her husband has never left midland even though she’s been in Plains or Ector County or Crane he’s always been here in Midland so with her it’s just a comfort level” said Bryan Murry, MISD Board of Trustee President

Murry adds that the demographic needs in ECISD, Plains, and Crane are very similar to MISD.

Howard says she’s ready to get to work for the students and teachers of MISD.

She plans to work closely with the interim staff who have been working during this first semester.

“There are a lot of questions I have like what happened in the first semester, and what does that mean for us moving forward into the 2nd semester. Based on what happened, what the data we have, what are we going to do about it? There will be a lot of those discussions and learning what has happened and where we need to go from there” said Howard

Howard would also add that her number one goal while the superintendent is that all the students and teachers are safe.

Dr. Howard will be starting her new job on January 3rd when the new semester starts.

