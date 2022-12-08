Former Midland County jailer arrested for sexual assault of a child

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Former Midland County Sheriff’s Office Jailer, Robert Cisneros, was arrested on Wednesday in Big Spring.

Cisneros was arrested by the Big Spring Police Department on one charge of Sexual Assault of a Child and the second charge of Sale, Distribution, or Display of Harmful Material to a Minor.

This is all the information available at this time. CBS7 will continue to update this story as we know more

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Car
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death
Mug shots
Father charged with murder of 11 month old child
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Midland man found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Midland Police Department investigating fatal crash
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/8/22
Built in 1974, the Ector County Youth Center has experienced multiple structural problems and...
Ector County Juvenile Justice Center goes back out for bid