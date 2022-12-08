Former Midland County jailer arrested for sexual assault of a child

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Former Midland County Sheriff’s Office Jailer, Robert Cisneros, was arrested on Wednesday in Big Spring.

Cisneros was arrested by the Big Spring Police Department on one charge of Sexual Assault of a Child and the second charge of Sale, Distribution, or Display of Harmful Material to a Minor.

This is all the information available at this time. CBS7 will continue to update this story as we know more

