TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound traffic on Highway 191 will be diverted to Avalon exit due to single vehicle accident

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland all eastbound traffic on Highway 191 will be diverted to the Avalon exit.

Eastbound lanes past Avalon and the eastbound exit ramp of Hwy 191 & Loop 250 will remain closed for the single-vehicle accident investigation.

The eastbound service road of Highway 191 at Loop 250 is open. Drivers are still encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.

