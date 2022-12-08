CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/9/22

Low clouds and fog return
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/8/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/8/22: More low clouds and fog will develop early on Friday morning as southeasterly winds return with more Gulf of Mexico moisture. A passing upper-level disturbance will keep the clouds in place throughout the day with a few light showers possible across southeast New Mexico and the northern Permian Basin

After a nice Spring-like weekend...Some early Winter chill looks to return with a series of Arctic cold fronts later next week. The forecast looks dry for now but temperatures look to plunge to sub-freezing levels. It will begin to feel like Christmas!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Car
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death
Mug shots
Father charged with murder of 11 month old child
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/8/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/8/22 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/8/22
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/7/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/7/22 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/7/22