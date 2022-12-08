CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 12/9/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/8/22: More low clouds and fog will develop early on Friday morning as southeasterly winds return with more Gulf of Mexico moisture. A passing upper-level disturbance will keep the clouds in place throughout the day with a few light showers possible across southeast New Mexico and the northern Permian Basin

After a nice Spring-like weekend...Some early Winter chill looks to return with a series of Arctic cold fronts later next week. The forecast looks dry for now but temperatures look to plunge to sub-freezing levels. It will begin to feel like Christmas!

