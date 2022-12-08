25-year-old sentenced for aggravated assault and kidnapping

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Dec. 8th an Ector County Jury found Nathan Sandoval guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Sandoval, 25, was sentenced by the jury to 40 years in prison on each count.

Due to his criminal history, Sandoval’s punishment range was 25 years to life.

He will be eligible for parole after 20 years.

