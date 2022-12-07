‘Wordle’ is Google’s top search of 2022

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based...
The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has published its Year-In-Search list for 2022 which is a look back at the top trending searches of the year.

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.

Other top searches included “Johnny Depp” in the people category and the actors’ category, “Novak Djokovic” in the athletes’ category and “Ukraine” in the news category.

“Ukraine” was also the third highest trending search overall, just behind “India versus England” in the number two spot and “Wordle” at number one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Car
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
Mug shots
Father charged with murder of 11 month old child
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

‘Stretch,’ who serves in the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is honored by...
US fighter in Ukraine given honor by Zelenskyy
Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping...
Juul reaches settlements covering more than 5,000 cases
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
A possible 18th century ship was unearthed on a beach by recent hurricanes in Florida.
Mystery object in Florida unearthed by hurricanes