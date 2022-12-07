Midland Lighted Christmas Parade: Road closures and parade map

By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. the City of Midland Parks and Recreation will host the city’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade.

Preparations for the event will lead to road closures throughout the downtown area.

Road closures for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at 3:30 p.m. at the following intersections:

  • Texas Ave. & Big Spring St.
  • Cuthbert Ave. & Colorado St.
  • Big Spring & Wall St.
  • Big Spring & W. Missouri Ave.
  • S. Loriane St. & W. Missouri
  • Wall St. & S. Loraine St.

The intersections along the route will also be closed to traffic leading up to the start time until the end of the Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade will start on the east side of the YMCA parking lot and will follow this route:

  • North on Whitaker St.
  • East on Cuthbert Ave.
  • South on Main St.
  • West on Ohio Ave.
  • South on Colorado St.

The parade will end at Colorado Ave. and Missouri Ave.

For more activities to participate in this holiday season, visit CBS7′s full list of holiday events around West Texas here.

