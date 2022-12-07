Midland County ready for Midkiff, Cotton Flat demolition

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you travel on Cotton Flat Rd. or Midkiff Rd., your drive is about to get more difficult.

The demolition of the bridges at Midkiff and Cotton Flat along I-20 will majorly impact South Midland residents like Ben Weihrich.

“I use Midkiff about four times per week to get groceries,” said Weihrich, who uses an electric wheelchair to cross the bridge.

Destruction of Cotton Flat begins on Dec.16, followed by the Midkiff bridge early next year. The projects are expected to take about a year to complete, changing I-20 from an underpass to an overpass to alleviate the numerous bridge collisions that have taken place over the years.

In the meantime, construction will cut off a vital lifeline between South Midland and the rest of the county, which is bad news for people like Weihrich.

“I’ll be lost. I’ll be out there,” Weihrich said. “I don’t have a car. This wheelchair is my only transportation into town.”

The problem will affect more than just people trying to get into Midland. It will also be a headache for people heading south across I-20.

It’s a problem for which Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch is prepared.

“From our elected officials, the biggest complaint I’ve gotten from citizens is making sure we understand the routes and that we can get emergency responders across and into the area if they call 911,” Bunch said.

Bunch says he doesn’t expect emergency response times to change.

Commuters are unlikely to be so fortunate.

The nearest I-20 crossing becomes Rankin Hwy, which is already a congested area.

“It takes two 18-wheelers to get through the light at Rankin, and that’s it,” Weihrich said. “And Rankin is stacked with 18-wheelers now.”

So, why do both projects at the same time? TxDOT says it’s due to a $25 million federal grant that came with scheduling mandates.

And while 2023 will be a painful one on the road, the goal is to have a clean finished product in 2024, minus the bridge strikes.

“It’s kinda one of those deals where we do it real quick and get it done now instead of prolonging the process,” Bunch said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.