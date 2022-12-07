Florida man dies in Midland County crash

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland County Tuesday morning has left a man dead.

Eduardo Fernandez was traveling northbound in a semi-truck on CR 1050 andanother semi was traveling eastbound on FM 307. Fernandez failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign marked intersection and hit the other semi in the intersection of FM 307 and CR 1050.

Fernandez was pronounced dead on scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

