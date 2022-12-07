City of Midland hosts annual Christmas tree lighting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland hosted the annual Christmas tree lighting in Centennial Park tonight.

“This is the community tree for the City of Midland so it’s important for everybody to come out and spend time together, see the community tree and it’s a fun event that helps bring in the holiday season,” said Recreation Manager Joey Jolly.

The park was packed with community members who watched the lighting at about 7p.m.

Mayor Patrick Payton and City Councilman at-large Dan Corrales led the countdown to the ceremony and lit the tree.

“It’s great to be in this city that remembers that and cheris’s the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ so remember that this december don’t let it pass you by, love your neighbor, love each other, love your family,” said Payton.

“Cherish the moment and cherish the time, best of all just have a Merry Christmas as a family and as a community.”

Bowie Fine Arts Academy Choir and the Midland High School Legend Carolers performed. Santa was in attendance as well..

“The tree is 50 feet tall with a five-foot star on the top, there’s over 3,500 lights on the tree, 500 ornaments and it takes about eight days for team members to put together,” said Jolly.

They started setting up the tree on November 14th and officially finished it on November 23rd.

The tree will stay lit through Christmas.

