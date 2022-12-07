CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/7/22

By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/7/22

An upper level disturbance will move across West Texas on Wednesday and use the moist air that is place to develop more showers and a few thunderstorms later in the day. The best area for thunderstorms will be across the Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico with heavy rain possible in some areas.

Rain and thunderstorms will quickly move out of the area early Thursday and some nice and mild weather move in. The weekend will see another cold front but nothing too chilly until the middle of next week. Stay Tuned for Winter weather!

