CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/8/22

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/7/22 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/8/22

Skies will clear behind a cold front on Thursday as dry west winds move in and keep temperatures at unseasonably warm levels. A series of weak cool fronts will make it a hint milder for the weekend as quiet weather looks to continue.

Bigger changes are on the way for next week as the upper level pattern looks to change and allow for colder Arctic air to return. The Christmas “feel” will arrive by Wednesday so stay tuned for Winter weather!

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Car
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
Mug shots
Father charged with murder of 11 month old child
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
Trial moved for Hobbs woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster
Road closures and parade map
Midland Lighted Christmas Parade: Road closures and parade map
Tik Tok (MGN)
Governor Abbott directs state agencies to ban TikTok on government-issued devices
20th Annual Odessa H-E-B Feast on Friday