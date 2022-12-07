ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 12/8/22

Skies will clear behind a cold front on Thursday as dry west winds move in and keep temperatures at unseasonably warm levels. A series of weak cool fronts will make it a hint milder for the weekend as quiet weather looks to continue.

Bigger changes are on the way for next week as the upper level pattern looks to change and allow for colder Arctic air to return. The Christmas “feel” will arrive by Wednesday so stay tuned for Winter weather!

