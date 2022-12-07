20th Annual Odessa H-E-B Feast on Friday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This Friday at the Ector County Coliseum thousands of Odessa residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal.

“We believe that we live here, all of our partners live here and work here so we can’t give back to our community. And this is just one of many ways that we do it” April Wright, Area Community Coordinator for H-E-B

The holidays are a special time for H-E-B. The H-E-B feast is a way to bring together family, friends, and neighbors while showing appreciation to their loyal customers.

“We love our community; we want to give back and this is just one of the many ways we do. So, whenever we have this event people love this event just because we love them just as much. So, this just one of many ways we give back to them” said Wright

In order for this to go on for 20 years all the moving parts from the fixins to H-E-B and the city partnerships, have to come together seamlessly.

“You know there’s a whole lot of work obviously. There’s a lot of logistical that goes on. There’s work on behalf of all of the partners that are involved to get the location ready to then make sure that supplies are ordered and certainly working with our folks to make sure that our food is properly prepared, that volunteers are in place. So, it’s a large effort and it all comes together every year and has happened for the last 20 years” said Michael Marrero, City of Odessa Manager

This event will take place this Friday and is from 4-8 pm.

