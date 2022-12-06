Tattoo studio offering to remove Kanye ink for free

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since...
The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.(@naamastudios, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Yeezy come, Yeezy go.”

That’s the slogan of a tattoo removal company that is now offering free service to people who want their ink of rapper Kanye West taken away.

This announcement comes in the wake of the artist’s recent antisemitic tirades.

The London-based company Naama made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks ago, and since then, three people have started the laser removal process. At least 10 more have booked consultations.

The CEO of Naama says the Ye tattoo removal initiative is receiving interest worldwide.

The rapper recently also lost sponsorship deals with numerous brands for his controversial statements and posts.

On an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show last week, Ye said, “I like Hitler.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Car
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday...
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
The door to Club Q is open as investigators continue to collect evidence after a mass shooting...
Colorado gay nightclub shooting suspect charged with hate crimes, murder
FILE - Stax Records founder Jim Stewart, center, poses for a photo with friends and students of...
Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies
K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question,...
K9 alerts detectives to nearly 300 lbs. of cocaine on board tractor-trailer