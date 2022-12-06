Search for new MISD superintendent still underway

Today the MISD Board of Trustees continue their search for their new superintendent
By Tyler Poglitsch
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today the MISD Board of Trustees continue their search for their new superintendent.

The search for the MISD continues today, the number of candidates is down now to just 3 candidates.

“We want someone that can come in and is gonna feel at home from the start and it’s not gonna use MISD as a place to transition looking for something bigger,” said Bryan Murry, MISD President of the Board of Trustees

Three weeks ago, after the new board of trustees were elected the MISD School Board of Trustees narrowed the 18 possible candidates down to just 5.

That number is now down to the final 3, those 3 candidates are all current superintendents in a West Texas school or have ties to West Texas.

Today is the first day of a 3-day process of interviews for the three candidates.

“So, we’ll start tonight with our first candidate of the three and so we’ll meet tonight and meet the spouse of the candidate, have dinner and get a little chance to talk and kind of get to know one another, and then from that point well excuse the spouse and then go through another round of interviews,” said Murry.

Last week MISD’s Board of Trustees asked the same questions to the candidates, things like telling them about their leadership, how their current district relates to Midland, what they know about midland, and more.

Today through Wednesday’s questions are going to be a little different.

“So, these questions are a little bit different in that the board has written these. The first round again was very specific questions to all searches. So, there’s not a whole lot of meat there. So now what we have is the board has gone through ad picked the things that they want to talk about with MISD and how it relates to MISD” said Murry

The school board hopes a final decision for the new MISD superintendent will be announced within a few weeks.

