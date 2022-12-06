Rockhounds announce new ownership partner

Club aims to continue building on long record of strong performance, fan engagement and community partnerships.
Midland RockHounds new primary logo
Midland RockHounds new primary logo(Midland RockHounds)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Rockhounds annouced Tuesday the franchise has entered an agreement with a new ownership partner-- Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The Rockhounds will remain a Double- A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. General Manager Monty Hoppel and his staff will continue to work with the club and DBH.

DBH was formed in 2021 to support and promote Minor Leauge Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment.

“Emphasizing Midland’s unique attributes and winning traditions while tapping into learnings and opportunities from DBH’s national network of Clubs can take the RockHounds to the next level. We look forward to building further on the Club’s long track record of success,” said Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the year, subject to standard consents and closing conditions.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Car
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Monahans Loboes football
RECAP: Monahans football season ends in 4th round against Glen Rose
Monahans Loboes football
RECAP: Monahans football season ends in 4th round against Glen Rose
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Women’s Basketball begins conference play with a win
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Women’s Basketball begins conference play with a win
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Women’s Basketball begins conference play with a win
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Women’s Basketball begins conference play with a win