Rockhounds announce new ownership partner

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Rockhounds annouced Tuesday the franchise has entered an agreement with a new ownership partner-- Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The Rockhounds will remain a Double- A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. General Manager Monty Hoppel and his staff will continue to work with the club and DBH.

DBH was formed in 2021 to support and promote Minor Leauge Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment.

“Emphasizing Midland’s unique attributes and winning traditions while tapping into learnings and opportunities from DBH’s national network of Clubs can take the RockHounds to the next level. We look forward to building further on the Club’s long track record of success,” said Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings.

The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the year, subject to standard consents and closing conditions.

