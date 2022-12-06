Midland Chamber unveils new sculpture of the Bush’s

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Chamber of Commerce unveiled a life size statue of Former President and First Lady George H.W. and Barbara Bush tonight.

“I think the sense that they really had affection for each other, affection for Midland, and Midland had affection for them, all those things are important and that’s really the reason the sculpture is here tonight,” said President and CEO of Midland Chamber of Commerce Bobby Burns.

The unveiling took place at their Christmas party held in the Bush Convention Center.

“The president and first lady lived in Midland, had a big impact on Midland and I think Midland had a big impact on the Bush’s as well,” said Burns.

“That impact for Midland and for the Permian Basin spread all across the world so I think this is a great way to honor some former Midlanders and the president and first lady.”

The sculpture is a gift funded by private money from people across Midland.

Artist David L. Deming from Ohio was selected to make the life sized replica of the Bush’s.

“I got to meet George years ago and spent about an hour with him in his office in Houston so I had already done a portrait of him for a medallion so I was excited about this opportunity,” said Deming.

Deming has 60+ years of experience as a sculptor, he is nationally recognized for his work.

“The most important thing was that I knew what a loving couple they were and how much affection they had for each other so I wanted to pose them in a way that people would feel that.”

The sculpture will stay on display in the lobby of the Bush Convention Center for the community to enjoy.

