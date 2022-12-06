Midland Chamber unveils new sculpture of the Bush’s

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Chamber of Commerce unveiled a life size statue of Former President and First Lady George H.W. and Barbara Bush tonight.

“I think the sense that they really had affection for each other, affection for Midland, and Midland had affection for them, all those things are important and that’s really the reason the sculpture is here tonight,” said President and CEO of Midland Chamber of Commerce Bobby Burns.

The unveiling took place at their Christmas party held in the Bush Convention Center.

“The president and first lady lived in Midland, had a big impact on Midland and I think Midland had a big impact on the Bush’s as well,” said Burns.

“That impact for Midland and for the Permian Basin spread all across the world so I think this is a great way to honor some former Midlanders and the president and first lady.”

The sculpture is a gift funded by private money from people across Midland.

Artist David L. Deming from Ohio was selected to make the life sized replica of the Bush’s.

“I got to meet George years ago and spent about an hour with him in his office in Houston so I had already done a portrait of him for a medallion so I was excited about this opportunity,” said Deming.

Deming has 60+ years of experience as a sculptor, he is nationally recognized for his work.

“The most important thing was that I knew what a loving couple they were and how much affection they had for each other so I wanted to pose them in a way that people would feel that.”

The sculpture will stay on display in the lobby of the Bush Convention Center for the community to enjoy.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Car
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385

Latest News

Midland Chamber unveils new sculpture
Fort Stockton PD makes student arrest
Flynn the Wallaby
Flynn the Wallaby
Search for new MISD superintendent still underway
Search for new MISD superintendent still underway