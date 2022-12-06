Graham Pharmacy closing

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Owner of Graham Pharmacy in Midland, Donelle Slentz, annouced on this morning Facebook that the pharmacy will be closing.

The statement on Facebook read:

“The legacy of Graham Pharmacy is a long and proud one. Beginning with Price Crawley, Graham Pharmacy was handed down through the years to Wes Graham, The Keele Family, Steve and Marcoleta Rogers, and I am the current and final owner.

I’ve always taken my responsibilities to heart and tried my best to take care of ALL aspects of Graham Pharmacy. Over the past few years, the role of independent pharmacy has changed. It has become more and more difficult to manage all the changes - not to mention all the issues the past three years have presented for all of us.

I can no longer keep fighting the uphill battle. After a year of searching for someone to carry on the fight, I have decided to sell to Walgreens. Please know this was the hardest decision I have ever made. I realize many of our patients are asking why they were not informed. The time line of information is contractually bound. Public notice was set for Wednesday, December 7th. Unfortunately, someone outside of Graham Pharmacy decided itwas their story to tell.

Our pharmacy is still open ready to fulfill your prescription needs. Further notice of our time line will be posted on our social media and in our store. I want to thank Midland for being such a wonderful place to raise my family and for making Graham Pharmacy a wonderful place to spend my days. I want to thank all my Graham Pharmacy family, past and present, for all the crazy, funny, and touching memories. I wish all of you the absolute best in life. I know I am a better person as a result of being a part of Graham Pharmacy. I hope you feel the same way.

- Donelle Slentz”

