Fort Stockton PD makes student arrest
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Fort Stockton Police Department Facebook page, FSPD school resource officers, received a threat to one of the schools.
School Officials and FSPD immediately took action and handled the situation after further investigation, a suspect was identified and processed.
This is all the information CBS7 has at this time, we will update this story as we know more.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.