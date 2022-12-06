Fort Stockton PD makes student arrest

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Fort Stockton Police Department Facebook page, FSPD school resource officers, received a threat to one of the schools.

School Officials and FSPD immediately took action and handled the situation after further investigation, a suspect was identified and processed.

This is all the information CBS7 has at this time, we will update this story as we know more.

