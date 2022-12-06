Flynn the Wallaby

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today, I went to the Petroleum Museum to talk to Mara Bland about her special pint sized partner.The Permian Basin has an education hall that has a variety of workshops for visiting children.

Well, Mara Bland works at that education hall. Every morning she loads up the stroller and brings her little boy to work with her.

That little boy is named Flynn. Meet Flynn, the museum’s one and only wallaby. naturally, I had to ask Mara what a wallaby was.

" A wallaby is a member of the marsupial family. They are kind of distant cousins to the kangaroo, so they give birth to premature young which develope within a pouch and as wallabies, which is what Flynn is, are native to New Zealand and parts of Australia. " said Mara Bland of the museum.

Now the museum uses Flynn and other animals as teaching aids for kids to see how animals adapt to their ecosystems.

And let it also be known that Flynn sure likes to have his chin scratched.

You can visit Flynn and the other little guys at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum Monday through Saturday from ten to five and Sundays from two to five.

