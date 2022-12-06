Father charged with murder of 11 month old child

In addition, two other men were arrested for harboring a fugitive which was related to this crime.
Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)(Police (MGN))
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Dylan McKay Oneal has been arrested for capital murder in the death of an eleven month old child.

An investigation began at around 7:45 p.m., on Dec. 5. Deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child.

Once deputies arrived at the hospital they were told that the 11 month old had died. The Criminal Investigations Division responded and led the investigation into the child’s death.

The investigation showed that the child was in the custody of the biological father,Dylan Oneal, when the incident occurred. It was also found that the father had two more children in his custody.

The investigation continued and the father and the other two children were located in Midland County. In addition, two other men were also arrested for harboring a fugitive which was related to this crime. Those two individuals were identified as Paul Anthony Hernandez, 55, and Zachery Tyler Oneal, 25.

No further details are available at this time. CBS7 will update this story as more details are known.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Car
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22
The sculpture is a life-size replica of the Bush's
Midland Chamber unveils new sculpture of the Bushes
Midland Chamber unveils new sculpture
Fort Stockton PD makes student arrest