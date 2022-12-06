Arrest made in car theft at Legacy High

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to court documents, Anzel Coleman is now charged with theft of property greater than $30,000 less than $150,000.

On Nov. 21, officers with Midland Police Department responded to Legacy High School in response to a stolen vehicle, a Black Toyota 4Runner. When officers arrived on scene the plates matched the liscense plate number to a stolen car in MPD’s system.

Anzel Coleman had been seen pulling up to the school in the 4Runner and walking into the school. Coleman was a former student at Legacy High School prior to dropping out which is how the witness identified him.

He then went into a room in the school and stole the keys to another vehicle then he went into the parking lot and took the vehicle matching the keys, a white Ford Explorer and left campus in that car.

According to court documents, this was all caught on Legacy High security cameras. MPD Dectives then reviewed the footage and were able to confirm that it was Coleman in the footage.

The detective was able to confirm the identification of Coleman through prior arrests.

Coleman was then charged with theft of property greater than $30,000 less than $150,000 as well as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on each of the stolen vehicles.

