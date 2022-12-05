WATCH: Netflix releases new ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer and premiere dates

Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates. (Credit: Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those of you waiting to see the new “Harry and Meghan” documentary have just a few more days.

Netflix announced that the first three episodes will air Thursday.

Netflix also released a new trailer for the docuseries.

In it, the Duke of Sussex says there was a “hierarchy of the family,” and mentioned the “dirty game” of not only leaking stories to the press, but also planting them.

The Duchess of Sussex adds that she realized, “they are never going to protect you.”

Netflix says the series will take viewers from the couple’s early relationship to the challenges that led to their decision to step back from the institution.

The series also includes commentary from friends and family who have never before spoken publicly about what they witnessed.

The last three episodes will air Dec. 15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Car
Midland PD asking for help in relation to 17 year olds death
Bonnie Dessirae Keneson Mug Shot
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
(MGN)
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial to start for Texas cop who shot Black woman in home
Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country
This image released by Peanuts Worldwide shows promotional art for the 1965 animated TV special...
Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years
Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates.
WATCH: Netflix releases new 'Harry & Meghan' trailer and premiere dates