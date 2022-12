ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down.

OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed

At this time there is no word on when the area will reopen.

