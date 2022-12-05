Pecos man dies in Ward County crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Pecos man is dead after a crash in Ward County Friday night.

The crash happened on Interstate 20, 7 miles west of Barstow.

Christopher Oritz, 19, was drivng westbound on I-20 and went into the center median. The vehicle then skidded and rolled over. Ortiz was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from a vehicle.

Ortiz was pronounce dead on the scence.

