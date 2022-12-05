Pecos man dies in Ward County crash
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Pecos man is dead after a crash in Ward County Friday night.
The crash happened on Interstate 20, 7 miles west of Barstow.
Christopher Oritz, 19, was drivng westbound on I-20 and went into the center median. The vehicle then skidded and rolled over. Ortiz was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from a vehicle.
Ortiz was pronounce dead on the scence.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.