Pecos man dies in Ward County crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(Credit: MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Pecos man is dead after a crash in Ward County Friday night.

The crash happened on Interstate 20, 7 miles west of Barstow.

Christopher Oritz, 19, was drivng westbound on I-20 and went into the center median. The vehicle then skidded and rolled over. Ortiz was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from a vehicle.

Ortiz was pronounce dead on the scence.

