Finding Family: Jerod

Jerod
Jerod(Heart Gallery West Texas)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KOSA) - Jerod is one of few words, but is smart, inquisitive, and has big goals for his future.

Those goals consist of great things that Jerod wants to pursue.

The 11-year-old is always thinking ahead and as his Heart Gallery profile explains, he has a ‘go big or go home attitude’. It also says that anything he decides to pursue, he pursues wholeheartedly.

From math to reading, Jerod excels in the classroom.

As for his future, he’s reaching for the starts quite literally.

“[I want to] work at NASA, be on the Space Station,” Jerod explains.

Of course, to become an Astronaut, one must be a Pilot first. Something that Jerod is already thinking about. Even sharing what airplane he would like to fly.

“PC-12, I think it would be cool,” said Jerod.

If you want to help Jerod achieve those awesome goals, you can learn even more about him by clicking on any of the links below.

One Accord for Kids Texas

Heart Gallery

