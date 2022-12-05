ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/6/22

A Spring treat is in the forecast for the next few days as a ridge of high pressure to our south is keeping Arctic air well to our north. West to southwesterly winds will keep temperatures above seasonal levels through Wednesday as the 70′s take hold. A passing disturbance will put more clouds in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday along with a few showers and maybe even a thunderstorm for parts of West Texas.

The rest of the week looks a little cooler as the skies clear. Nothing too chilly in the forecast through next week as we count down the days until the Christmas holidays.

