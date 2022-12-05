2022 Parade of Lights winners announced

Parade of Lights 2022
Parade of Lights 2022(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. celebrated the 27th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, December 3rd. Over 126 organizations registered for the parade which concluded in over 300 vehicle entries.

This was the largest parade to date. CBS7 provided a live broadcast on their news station, app, and Facebook live stream. After judging so many creative floats, the votes are in.

Individual Family:

1st - Old Guy’s Car Club School

1st - OHS Football

2nd - OHS Baseball

3rd - OHS Cheer

Nonprofit/Community Organization:

1st - Odessa Lightning

2nd - City of Odessa

3rd - OCTech Spirit Club

Commercial Business:

1st - American Eagle

2nd - Diamond Mobile Homes

3rd - Uno Hot Shot Services

Corporation Awards will be presented to each organization Tuesday, December 13th at 6:00pm at the City Council Meeting. This will take place at City Hall, 411 W. 8th Street, on the 5th floor in the City Council Chambers.

