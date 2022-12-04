Parade of Lights returns after a cancelation from last year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Parade of Lights is back and bigger than ever. It was canceled last year due to COVID, but many people were happy to reconnect with each other once again.

For Faith Christian Academy, it was their first time participating in the parade and they were excited to experience the opportunity together.

“It feels amazing to have this opportunity for these kids. The kids are so excited. Look at them. They’re just super excited. It just means so much to us to be able to do this,” said Geannie Cradoct, the principal of Faith Christian Academy

With the various holidays many people celebrate throughout the month of December, this event taught the students of Faith Christian Academy the true meaning of what the holiday spirit showcases.

“This is a time for all of us to enjoy and I think it brought all our children together to understand what Christmas is really about,” said Rita Savala, a parent from First Baptist Christian Academy.

For the Keller Williams Realty group, it was also their first time joining in on the fun and they enjoyed seeing the smiles on children watching the show tonight.

“Well and that’s one of the reasons why we chose the Grinch for the theme because we wanted to be kid friendly so they loved it. He got the people cheering, booing, and sometimes he just played it off really well. Just seeing the kids smiles. It was really nice,” said Imelda Falcon, a realtor from Keller Williams Realty.

If you weren’t able to register your float this season be sure to sign-up next year with Downtown Odessa.

