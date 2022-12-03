RECAP: Monahans football season ends in 4th round against Glen Rose

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans High School football team lost 62-14 to Glen Rose in the State Quarterfinal on Friday in Sweetwater.

The Loboes were the last team from our area still in the playoffs, making their deepest run since 2011.

Watch the video above for a recap of Friday’s game, and a postgame interview with Monahans Head Coach Fred Staugh.

