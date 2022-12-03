Piggin’ in the Permian kicks off at Midland County Horseshoe

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tonight is the first night of the Piggin in The Permian pig show at the Midland County Horseshoe.

West Texas kids 18 and younger will be showcasing their pigs tonight. Many of them are dedicated to buying and selling pigs, traveling all across Texas to do so.

“Once you start doing it, it’s in your blood and you can’t get rid of it,” said Founder Choyr Gilbert.

Tonight’s pig show is the first, the second starts tomorrow at 11 a.m. showcasing 2nd graders and below all the way up to high school seniors.

Gilbert started the show so kids could get a judge’s feedback before their county stock show.

Gilbert says they’re expecting 450+ participants tomorrow, two of which include 17-years-olds Jaylan Farmer and Landon Mitchell.

Both are showcasing their pigs, all of which they’ve raised and named themselves.

It’s Farmers first show ever and he says the experience has already taught him a lot.

“I’m not a cleaner but I’ve learned how to clean and learned how to work together,” said Farmer.

Mitchell is returning for the 8th year.

“It’s just really fun getting to travel across Texas and meet a lot of great people and have fun with friends and family,” said Mitchell.

This show is the first stop on the kids and pigs way to bigger shows in Fort Worth, San Antonio and even Austin.

Gilbert says showing pigs gave his own kids a great work ethic.

“Growing a kid up in a barn is a lot better than a kid growing up on the street and getting in trouble, when they have animals and responsibilities they have to take care of they can’t be runnin’ around.,” said Gilbert.

While it might be hard for some to pick favorites, Mitchell’s already banking on one of his pigs to win.

“Crete, he’s won first place in four different shows and one grand champion and been in three different breed drives so he’s a pretty good looking hog and I think he’s gonna do pretty good today,” said Mitchell.

The local judge tonight is MISD School Board Member Tommy Bishop.

Seth Keplinger is coming in from Ohio to judge the big show tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.