Local business to donate all earnings to family in need

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Tragedy struck a family last week after a house fire caused them to lose all their belongings. Now, a local coffee shop is going to be donating their earnings to the family.

Owner of Peaches and Beaches Espresso, Karyna Rey-Ortiz was scrolling on her Facebook page when she came across a post about an Odessa family who lost their home last week.

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, she decided to donate all the earnings from her coffee shop to the family.

“I saw it and I started crying. I just can’t imagine being in that position. It really hurt my heart, and I just felt like God put that in my place,” said Rey-Ortiz.

Soila Rodriguez says it feels like a nightmare after a week since she lost her home.

Rodriguez says the fire started in the back of the home.

She says she never got an official reason as to what caused this fire, but she says she’s thankful that no one was in the home when the fire broke out.

The most important thing for her afterwards, was to try to come back to recover things for her son like food, clothes and toys.

Unfortunately for them, the baby formula and baby food were gone by the time they went back.

Rodriguez says this past week, many people have reached out to them to give them food, clothes, and money.

When Rey-Ortiz went to her and told her about the donation, she couldn’t believe it.

Apart from the earnings they’ll get from selling food and drinks, they’ll also have a grinch come in so that kids can take pictures with.

All the earnings from the pictures will also go toward the family.

Rey-Ortiz says if you don’t want to buy a drink and just donate money to the family, they’ll be accepting that as well.

