Fatal crash in Gaines County on SH-214 at CR 206

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on December 1, 2022, at 2:11 PM, a fatal crash occurred in Gaines County on SH-214 at CR 206.

The investigation revealed that Louise Salinas, 67, was traveling west on CR 206. Darryl Ramon Jeffley, 48, was traveling north on SH-214.

Salinas failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign marked intersection and was struck by Jeffley.

Salinas was then transported to Seminole Hospital District where he was later pronounced dead.

